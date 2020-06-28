The coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 396 on Sunday with five more fatalities, while 175 fresh cases took the number of infections to 17,119, according to an official report here.

The state’s Bhilwara city, which was lauded for its successful containment of virus has reported 15 new cases after a family invited more than 50 guests in a marriage function despite the restrictions in place. The function was organised by Ghisulal Rathi, a resident of Bhadada Mohalla, for his son’s marriage on June 13, reports Hindustan Times.

Two deaths were reported in Bharatpur, one death each in Jaipur and Jhunjhunu, besides one death of a patient from outside the state. Bikaner reported a maximum of 44 cases, while Jaipur reported 26 cases. Jhunjhunu, Dholpur, Alwar, Sirohi and Ajmer reported 23, 18, 16, 13 and nine cases respectively, the report stated.

Five cases each were reported in Kota and Rajsamand, four in Barmer, three cases in Hanumangarh and Dausa, two in Udaipur and one case in Karauli, besides three cases from other states. Of the total, 13,133 have been discharged and 3,297 are active cases in the state.

Rajasthan has reported 16,944 COVID-19 positive cases till Sunday, according to the Union ministry of health.