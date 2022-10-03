Rajasthan Ratna Awards, an annual feature to felicitate personalities in various developmental and novel fields, were today conferred on six persons including two Justices Dalveer Bhandari & R M Lodha, two Industrialists Anil Agarwal & L N Mittal, one urdu poet Sheen Kauf Nizam and K C Malu founder of Veena Music.

Announcing the names of recipients, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today told a press conference that these awards would be given to them on the occasion of Invest Rajasthan Summit slated to begin here on October 7-8.

Before the summit, Rajasthan had signed altogether 4192 (Memorandum of Understanding) MoUs totalling about Rs.10.44 lakh crore, Gehlot said. Of these agreements, a total of 1670 MoUs and/or LoIs (Letter of Intents) were under implementation, which is about 40 percent, Gehlot added.

CM said that energy has emerged as the main investment sector with 57% of the proposed investment being in the implementation or under implementation phases of MoU/LOI. Apart from this, chemicals and petrochemicals have 18.2 percent, textiles 9.5 percent, petroleum and gas 5.9 percent, cement 4.6 percent, and textiles 3.4 percent, CM added.

Over 3,000 delegates including NRIs would attend the two days summit, and the investments are likely to generate over 2 lakh new jobs in Rajasthan, according to CM.