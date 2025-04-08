Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: RSMSSB releases exam hall tickets at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 on its official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, the board’s chairman Maj Gen Alok Raj announced on Tuesday. Candidates who applied for the RSMSSB Jail Prahari 2025, can now download their admit cards from the official RSMSSB website.

The examination for RSMSSB Jail Prahari will be held on April 12, 2025 across the state. The candidates will need the admit card or exam hall ticket to appear in the examination. The RSMSSB has also released detailed instructions and exam day guidelines for candidates.

Those appearing for the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Examination 2025 can download their admit card from the direct download link – Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025.

Below are the steps to download Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website from the above direct download link or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, Click on the PRAHARI DIRECT RECRUITMENT-2024 (RSSB) link

Step 3. Enter the details like application number, date of birth and click submit

Step 4. You admit card will appear, download it and take a print out for future references