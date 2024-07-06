Rajasthan: Heavy rain affects normal life in Tonk, Hadauti regions

The first spell of South West monsoon rains in Rajasthan has affected the normal live of people and disturbed road transportation in parts of Rajasthan, especially in Tonk, Kota, Baran, and Ajmer districts since yesterday.

Two feet of rainy water was over flowing on the bridge of Parvati river near Khatoli in Kota district. This has cut off the connectivity between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

A truck was swept away in the strong current of rainwater near Peeplu’s Hamirpur Road in Tonk. The driver and the helper saved their lives by jumping, an official report said here today.

In Tonk itself, 30 people had to be rescued from the Banas river late Friday night by nearby villagers and SDRf team. These people had gone there for a picnic. Their bikes were swept away in the river.

The Kota-Sheopur-Gwalior road has been closed due to a flash flood like situation flowing on the bridge of Khatoli Parvati river in Kota. The inflow of water in Chambal, Kalisindh and other rivers in the area is increasing.

Due to rain, there were long traffic jams upto 15 hours in many areas of Jaipur Ajmer Express Highway.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain with thundershowers was recorded at some places in western Rajasthan and heavy rain was recorded at some places in Nagaur district.

Tonk District Collector has declared Saturday holiday in schools due to flood situation and torrential rain.

Anta-Baran recorded a maximum rainfall of 57.5 mm, Kota 17.8 mm in last 24 hours, whereas Karauli observed the maximum precipitation of 57.5 mm followed by Jodhpur 29.2, Bikaner 27.8, Ajmer 20.4, Jaipur 17.8, Pilani 14.2, and Sirohi 13.8 mm since last night, according to a state weather report here this evening.

The monsoon will remain active over Rajasthan in 48 hours.