Rajasthan: HC stays dissolution of Bhoodan Yagya Board

The Rajasthan High Court has put on hold the state government’s decision to dissolve the Bhoodan Yagya Board until further orders.

A single bench of Justice Sudesh Bansal issued the stay order on Monday in response to petitions filed by the dismissed Chairman of the board, Laxman Kadwasra, and others. The government has sought time to file its reply to the petitions.

The petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that Kadwasra was appointed as Chairman of the board on February 11, 2022, by the then government, and ten additional members were nominated on September 28, 2022.

As these appointments were made for a four-year term, their tenure could not be prematurely terminated, he contended. Despite this, the government dissolved the board on June 18, 2024, allegedly due to political considerations.