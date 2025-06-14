Rajasthan govt plans to showcase projects at Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave 2025

The Rajasthan government is contemplating presenting a comprehensive shelf of investible projects to entrepreneurs for partnership with the state at the Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave 2025, scheduled for December 11 and 12.

The move is part of a plan devised by the Industry Department and other allied bodies to hold the conclave in an optimistic spirit following the success of the Global Investors Summit held in the state capital last December, an official spokesman said.

These projects will be offered across sectors ranging from infrastructure, utility services, mining, information technology, deep-tech, skilling, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) to GCCs (Global Capability Centres) and social sectors such as health, education, and nutrition.

The Partnership Conclave will showcase the conversion of MoUs signed during the 2024 summit into on-ground projects, highlighting their socio-economic impact on people’s lives.

Besides, it will also give impetus to government-business partnerships, advance dialogue in key sectors, promote skill development, and showcase the state’s business reforms aimed at accelerating industrial growth.

The scope for exploring potential partnerships with the private sector is expected to include areas such as knowledge sharing and co-creation, among others, the spokesman said.

“While the central focus of the Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave will be on showcasing the implementation of MoUs signed during the summit and their socio-economic impact, it will also go beyond investment to forge government-business partnerships and highlight Rajasthan’s business reforms”, he said.

The spokesman noted that the government had signed record investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma during the Global Investors Summit held from December 9 to 11, 2024.

At the IMPACT 1.0 event held in March this year, the government announced that MoUs worth Rs 3.08 lakh crore had already been implemented in the state.