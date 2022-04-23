Is the Rajasthan government trying to influence children by putting their accomplishments questions in the 12 RBSE exams

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer conducted a Class 12 political science exam on Thursday where at least six questions in the paper were related to the Congress, which is the current ruling party in the northern state. The question paper asked the students about the achievements of the party.

This question paper was prepared by the Education Board of Rajasthan. That is, these examinations were not of the Central Board. These examinations were for the children studying under the education board of the state and this Education Board reports to the Congress Government of Rajasthan.That is, if you want to pass Class 12th in Rajasthan with good marks, then it is necessary to praise the Congress.

We examined the question paper for you.

In the paper, in the first question, students were asked to briefly discuss the social and ideological alliance of the Congress. The second question asked was ‘How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections?’ In this question paper, one question also asked about the performance of Congress in 1984 but it failed to mention 2014 and 2019. In this question paper, another question about congress was ‘Which party dominated in the first three Lok Sabha elections held in India after independence?’ elections. The fourth question was ‘Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 general election, and what mandate did it get?’

The fifth question was who gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’.

Four options were given for this question, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, and Morarji Desai and the correct answer to this question is Indira Gandhi.

And in this question paper, a question was also asked regarding the 1971 Lok Sabha elections. The thing to understand is that what these children studied in school throughout the year and the answers they wrote in the examination will always be with them and a good image of the Congress party will remain in their minds.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan of continuing to ‘push agenda for the first family using education even now!’

“The ‘Congress-ization’ of education, institutions and history has been done for far too long – Nehru was promoted at the cost of Ambedkar/Patel/Savarkar/Birsa, ” Poonawalla said.