Bharatiya Janata Party MP Locket Chatterjee on Sunday slammed the Rajasthan government over the Bhilwara incident.

Chatterjee said that the Gehlot government should resign.

“It is brutal. We cannott express it. I met the family. There are no words to express…The government is silent. Nobody is speaking a word. Had the Police been alert, they would have perhaps saved the girl. Congress speaks about other states but not about what is happening in their own states. The entire country is looking at Rajasthan, the Gehlot Government should resign…”, said the BJP MP.

A four-member committee of women MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party reached the residence of the Bhilwara victim incident to meet her family.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP constituted a four-member committee of its women MPs for investigation into the incident where the burnt body of a minor girl was found in Bhilwara.

The committee constitutes of Saroj Pandey (Rajya Sabha MP), Rekha Verma (Lok Sabha MP), Locket Chatterjee (Lok Sabha MP), and Kanta Kardam ( Rajya Sabha MP).

The committee is to submit its report to National presient of the party, JP Nadda.

Some people allegedly killed a minor girl and later burned her body in a coal furnace in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place in Narsinghpura village under the Shahpura Panchayat of the district on Wednesday, and locals found the remains of the girl’s body and her bangles.

Locals suspect that the girl was first raped by the accused, who then killed her.

However, the police have so far arrested seven accused in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder case of a minor girl in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday condemned the gangrape and brutal murder of a minor girl in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.

An NCW team visited the scene of the heinous crime. It was the fourth such visit by the NCW’s inquiry committee in the Congress-ruled state, starting last month.

Taking cognizance of the nature and gravity of the crime and the need to deliver ‘justice’ to the victim’s family, the NCW said it has taken appropriate measures to ensure that the perpetrators behind the crime are brought to book at the earliest.