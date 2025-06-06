Rajasthan Dy CM approaches CM for postponement of RAS-Mains

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari wrote to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma with a request to concede the demand of RAS aspirants for rescheduling of the dates of state administrative service (RAS-Main 2024) examination.

In her letter, the former princess of erstwhile Jaipur state, told the chief minister that representatives of the RPSC met her with a request to defer the main exam scheduled to be held on June 17 and 18. “They have informed me that interviews for the final selection in the RAS 2923 batch are still in progress and the final result of the 2023 batch of examinees is yet to be announced,” Ms Kumari said.

A large number of aspirants, who could not make it to the final merit list in the 2023 examination, may be required to appear at 2024 exams. Since, 2024 exams are scheduled for June 17 and 18, such candidates won’t be in a position to take a timely decision on appearing or dropping the next attempt in RAS-2024. Hence, it would be appropriate to consider the examinees’ demand to defer the exams to a reasonable time, the Dy CM, who is incharge of the Finance portfolio, requested the CM in her letter.

Around 21,540 candidates are eligible to appear for the examination on June 27-18. Many of them have also appeared for the ongoing interviews.