Rajasthan Congress proposes Rahul’s name as AICC chief

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) has passed a unanimous resolution to name Rahul Gandhi as the next president of AICC. As many as 350 members and delegates of RPCC on Friday attended the party’s organizational meeting and proposed that Rahul Gandhi should be the next national party president.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself made the proposal which was seconded by PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara and Raghuveer Singh Meena, CWC member, in the presence of AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken and AICC Organisation Secretary Kazi Nijammudin.

Rahul’s name was proposed by Chief Minister Gehlot when the Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) Rajendra Singh Kumpawat went out after passing other resolutions for the new PCC presidentship and 50 AICC members authorizing the party high command to take a decision.

All PCC members and top leaders sitting on the dais including Chief Minister Gehlot, Maken, Dotasara, and Cabinet Ministers raised their hands in support of the proposal, which was forwarded to the AICC. Former PCC president Sachin Pilot was not present at the meeting.

“Rahul Gandhi should understand the sentiments of the common man in the country and he should accept this post (AICC President). If Rahul does not take over as the president, there would be disappointment in the Congress and many party men would sit at home,” Gehlot has said this to the media on a number of occasions.

Gehlot has asserted that ‘till the last breath of his life, he would not go away from Rajasthan whatever liability is there in the future.’

However, if Gehlot moves to Delhi to head the AICC, the main contender for the CM’s post in Rajasthan will be Sachin Pilot, who has been showing the power of strength by holding frequent mammoth public meetings in parts of eastern Rajasthan and public hearings at his residence for the last two years.

Pilot’s supporters MLA Ved Prakash Solanki and the State Scheduled Caste Commission President Khiladi Lal Bairwa have openly demanded to make Pilot the CM. “Sachin Pilot is liked by the people of 36 communities and youth,” is the common refrain of those who wish to see him as the CM of Rajasthan.