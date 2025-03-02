Rajasthan CM urges PM, Gujarat CM to ensure adequate relief to NRR merchants hit by Surat fire

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to ensure adequate relief and assistance to Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) merchants who suffered huge losses in the devastating fire in Surat’s busy textile market.

Chief Minister Sharma spoke to Prime Minister Modi, Gujarat CM Patel, and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in this regard and sought their intervention to ensure relief to NRR merchants, Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore said on Sunday.

“CM Sharma will leave for Surat this evening, deferring his other pre-scheduled programmes, Rathore told reporters.

“Sharma will meet NRR businessmen settled in Surat to assess their losses and needs. He will also urge the authorities in the Gujarat government to ensure adequate assistance and relief for them,” Rathore said, adding, “The Rajasthan government will also provide relief and assistance to NRRs as per their requirement.”

The fire-ravaged Shiv Shakti textile market is a privately managed complex where fire safety equipment could not be operationalised in time, which led to the blaze spreading quickly and engulfing the entire area and nearby houses.

Most NRR merchants and traders in Surat hail from Jhunjhunu, Jalore, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer, Jaipur, Bhilwara, and Rajsamand. Around 700-800 of them have suffered huge losses.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also written to Gujarat CM Patel seeking adequate relief and assistance for the victims.