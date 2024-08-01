Rajasthan CM urges 16th Finance Commission to grant additional financial aid to state

In his interaction with the visiting members of the 16th Finance Commission on Thursday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma urged the commission to recommend the central government to grant additional financial assistance to the state in view of its difficult geographical conditions, vast area, and desert region.

Sharma also requested the Finance Commission to recommend the central government to provide special financial assistance, considering the severe water crisis in the state.Sharma also requested the Finance Commission to recommend the central government to provide special financial assistance, considering the severe water crisis in the state.

The CM said, “Rajasthan is a state with a vast land area and scattered population, which results in higher costs for providing basic facilities such as education, medical and health services, drinking water, electricity, and communication compared to other states”.

Advertisement

Considering this additional cost and the state’s geographical situation, financial resources should be allocated to Rajasthan, he added.

Sharma said that the state faces heatwaves almost every year, which affect the livelihoods of residents in both rural and urban areas. Additionally, crops are damaged by desert locusts. He added that these issues should be considered natural disasters and included in the definition of natural disaster under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

In his address, he requested the commission to develop a formula for the distribution of central taxes that would help reduce regional disparities and allocate more resources for essential infrastructure across all areas and sections of society. He also emphasised that the state should receive grants to address water shortages.

Sharma said that irregular and uncertain monsoon poses a significant challenge to the state’s agriculture-based economy. He added that the state is facing extreme difficulties due to limited and continuously decreasing water resources.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari urged the commission to adopt a standard approach, considering the state’s difficult geographical conditions and the aspirations of its 8 crore residents.

The Chairman of the Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, said that the commission was visiting the states to gather their suggestions. Following visits to Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, this was the commission’s fourth visit to Rajasthan. He added that the suggestions received from the states were being taken seriously.

The Finance Commission members present for the discussions included Ajay Narayan Jha, Mrs Annie George Mathew, Dr Manoj Panda, Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and Secretary Ritwik Pandey.