Rajasthan CM Sharma calls on BJP cadres to work for water conservation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has called on the BJP workers to mobilize people up to booth level for playing a proactive role in the “Vande Ganga” water conservation campaign being launched from June 5, the auspicious day of Ganga-Dussehra and World Environment Day.

Addressing the ruling party functionaries in a workshop organised by the state unit of BJP, Sharma exhorted the participants to create awareness among masses down to the booth level about the historic achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre during 11 years of its regime.

He said, “The party has decided to carry out a nation-wide campaign ‘Sankalp Se Siddhi’ for taking to the people our achievements in the 11-year rule.”

“Tell people about Modi-ruled regimes’ performance and about the resolve made for achieving the target of the ‘Viksit Bharat’. Will of marching further for realisation of the dream of regaining for India the status of ‘Vishwa Guru’, should also be spread in the masses,” he said.

The chief minister said the eleven-year long efforts for the development of the country would be remembered as “golden era of the service of the nation” during which visionary leadership of ModiJi have made India the fourth largest economy of the world. “And the country has steadily and continuously been attaining the dimensions of super power,” Sharma asserted.

The party leaders and workers should propagate and project our government’s achievements and also the resolve to make India Vishwa Guru and No-1 Nation, the chief minister said.

He also exhorted party organisation to create awareness among people on the success and glorious achievements of Operation Sindoor that made Pakistan bow down for a ceasefire.

The party will also work hard for the success of the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan (water conservation) beginning from June 5.

Party’s state president Madan Rathore and several senior party leaders also spoke in the workshop.

The party, during this campaign, will generate awareness about the impact and evils of the emergency of 50th anniversary (from June 5) and on practice of yoga for the World Yoga Day (June 21).