Rajasthan CM hails PM’s global yoga outreach on International Yoga Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting yoga, which has now reached over 180 countries and introduced the world to the spiritual depth of ancient Indian culture.

In a brief interaction with media persons on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Saturday, Sharma said, “The initiatives taken by PM Modi have inspired people in more than 180 countries to adopt yoga for better health and fitness.”

He added that yoga has now become popular across the globe. “Moreover, it has brought global recognition to the spiritual essence of the Indian way of life and widespread acceptance of the traditions taught and followed by our rishis and monks,” he stated.

In his message to the people, especially the youth, Sharma emphasized the importance of practicing yoga, saying, “It will give us good mental and physical health. A healthy population can lead the nation on the path of progress and prosperity.”

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister participated in a mass yoga session held amidst the vast sand dunes of the Khuhadi region in Jaisalmer district.

He also paid floral tributes to Maharishi Patanjali, the ancient sage credited with systematizing the Yoga Sutras, and planted a sapling under the ongoing “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

The Chief Minister arrived in Jaisalmer on Friday evening for a two-day visit. Besides attending the yoga session, he offered prayers at the famous Tanot Mata temple near the Indo-Pak international border.

Later, Sharma addressed a gathering of BSF personnel at the temple premises and held a public grievance redressal session (Jan Sunwai) at the Circuit House.