Rajasthan BJP spokesman KK Janu Served show-cause notice for breach of party discipline

The Rajasthan unit of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a show-cause notice to its state spokesperson, Krishna Kumar (KK) Janu, for publicly making adverse comments regarding the party’s internal organisational decisions.

The notice, issued on Friday by the party’s State Disciplinary Action Committee, requires a response within seven days.

The action specifically pertains to Janu’s public remarks criticizing the appointment of Harshini Kulhari as the BJP’s Jhunjhunu district president. His comments drew sharp reactions from several party functionaries, who termed his statements an act of indiscipline, according to a party spokesperson.

Justifying the issuance of the notice, BJP Rajasthan State President Madan Rathore stated, “Everyone in the party is expected to adhere to party discipline. It is inappropriate to discuss internal organisational matters in public.”

“We have internal democracy in the party, which provides ample opportunity to raise issues on internal forums,” Rathore, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, added.