Rajasthan BJP leader Kiran Maheshwari, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, succumbed to the virus last night at Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram.

The 59-year-old leader was shifted to the hospital after her condition worsened after testing positive for the coronavirus.

PM Narendra Modi said, “Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti.”

