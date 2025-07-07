Raja Anand Singh, father of MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh, passes away in Lucknow

Raja Anand Singh alias Annu Bhaiya, the father of Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, has passed away.

Family members said Raja Saheb, 87, was rushed to the hospital in Lucknow Sunday night when he had trouble breathing. Later, doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

Former UP minister Raja Saheb was a four-time MP from Gonda and also elected Member of Parliament for the 1971, 1980, 1984, and 1989 Lok Sabhas on a Congress ticket. In 2012, he was elected to the UP assembly from the Gaura seat in Gonda on the Samajwadi Party symbol.

Advertisement

From 2012 to 2017, he was also the Minister of Agriculture in the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. He had since retired from politics. His son Kirti Vardhan Singh, BJP MP from Gonda, is currently the Minister of State for External Affairs.

The last rites of the departed leader will be performed at his native place at Mankapur, in Gonda, in the afternoon.

Political leaders have expressed their condolences on the death of Raja Anand Singh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his message, said,” The death of the revered father of MoS Kirtivardhan Singh and former Minister of Uttar Pradesh Government, and former MP Shri Anand Singh ji is very sad. Humble tributes!”

He prayed that the departed soul gets a saintly place at God’s feet and the family gets the strength to bear the loss.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in his message said, “Extremely sad about the death of former minister of UP government, former MP Gonda Raja Anand Singh ji. May God give peace to his soul. Condolences to the bereaved family.”