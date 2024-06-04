Raj-Trend : 2 : 10:30 BJP leads in 13, Congress 9, others in 3 seats in Rajasthan

Initial trends in 25 LS seats’ counting that began at 8 am, the BJP led in 13 Congress 9, and CPI-M, Bhartiya Adivasi Party and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) on one seat each at 10:30 am.

BJP’s big wigs Bhupendra Yadav (Minister) leading in Alwar by a margin of 39,349 votes, Arjun Ram Meghwal (Minister) in Bikaner by 13416, G S Shekhawat (Minister) in Jodhpur by 36512, Om Birla (LS Speaker) in Kota by 6443, C P Joshi (BJP state president) in Chittorgarh by 50657, and Vasundhra Raje’s son Dushyant Singh (MP) by 50,171 in Jhalawar.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot’s Son Vaibhav Gehlot trailing on Jalore seats against BJP’s Lumbaram by over 34000 votes.

BJP is trailing in Nagaur, Karauli-Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Sriganganagar, Dausa, Churu, Bharatpur and Banswara by huge margin against the Congress’, RLTP and CPI-M (India Bloc) candidates.

The counting for the 25 LS seats began at 19 centres of 25 districts are: Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur-rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur (all first phase), and Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Banswara, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran (all IInd phase).

Poll futures of altogether 266 contestants including BJP, Congress (with alliance), BSP’s 25 each contestants, and Independents’ would be declared today.

A total electors turnout in 25 LS seats this time in two phases was 62.10 (updated after 26 April) including 0.57 by postal ballot as against 66.34 percent in 2019 general elections which is now dipped by 4.81 percent.