Raj Govt employee detained in Jaisalmer for suspicious activities, links with Pakistan

The Intelligence wing of the Rajasthan and other border security agencies have nabbed a state government employee in the bordering Jaisalmer district, reportedly for “suspicious activities and links with Pakistan”.

According to official sources, the suspect Shakur Khan — a clerk at the District Employment Office, Jaisalmer — was taken into custody on Wednesday. The sleuths of these agencies also held a preliminary interrogation with Khan.

On Thursday, the suspect is being brought to Jaipur, where central security agencies may join in for a further round of grilling Khan, the sources said.

The sources said that in view of his suspicious activities, Khan was under the surveillance of the intelligence sleuths for some time. It is learnt that he had undertaken journeys to Pakistan and is allegedly having links with some Pakistani intelligence contacts. It is also believed that he did not seek official permission to undertake the visits.

Shakur Khan reportedly had also worked in the past with a Congress leader, sources said.