Raj govt delegation wraps up investment outreach in Germany, heads for UK leg of tour

The high-powered government delegation led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has wrapped up its Germany leg of investor outreach — with understanding on expansion of operations of the German entity FlixBus, setting up of a second manufacturing unit of Veauli Techniks GmbH in Rajasthan.

Before heading for London on the UK leg of this investors inviting programme, the officials held talks with FlixBus and Veauli Techniks GmbH on Wednesday. They also showcased investment opportunities to Germany-based Knauf Engineering GmbH, Horizon Group, Roedl & Partner, Fackelmann GmBH and Partex in one-on-one talks.

The delegation also held discussions with officials of some other key Germany-based firms from mobility, engineering, consulting, automotive and health sectors.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma, his deputy Diya Kumari and other members of the Rajasthan Government’s team visited the headquarters of Germany’s travel-tech company FlixBus in Munich and interacted with its global leadership team– André Schwämmlein, Co-Founder & CEO and Max Zeumer, Chief Operating Officer.

At the meeting they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the German firm under which FlixBus will make a significant investment in Rajasthan and expand its operations further within the state, which will result in avenues of direct and indirect job creation.

FlixBus is a prominent player in the transportation industry whose presence in Rajasthan would enhance connectivity, improve transportation services and contribute to economic growth of the state. The state government assured of full support for Flixbus’ growth in the region.

During the meeting with Veauli Techniks GmbH, a manufacturer of automotive components, which already has a unit in Maharashtra, has also signed an MoU with the state government for establishing their second automotive parts manufacturing facility in Rajasthan.

In discussion with Partex NV, the world’s first digital pharma platform and leading AI-powered Drug Assets Manager, the delegation highlighted the government’s ambitious vision to make Rajasthan a prominent pharma hub and invited the company to invest in the state.

On similar lines, the delegation held one-on-one interactions with Knauf Engineering GmbH (construction), Horizon Industries GmbH (consulting), Roedl & Partner (consulting), GmbH + Co. KG and shared the new investment opportunities in the state.

The officials of these firms have conveyed to the delegation that Rajasthan will prominently figure in their future expansion plans in India.

During the special ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Tourism Meet held late last evening in Munich, the CM-led delegation invited German investors from the hospitality and real estate sectors to explore opportunities in the state.

Besides this, the Rajasthan Government delegation held discussions with several leading German firms and participated in the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Tourist Meet Wednesday evening.

Speaking at the Meet, Chief Minister Sharma said, ”New realms of tourism are waiting to be explored in the state in addition to the forts and palaces that the state is famous for. The tourism sector in the state has immense opportunities in the area of luxury resorts, eco-friendly resorts, wellness tourism and adventure tourism. ”

The vibrant culture of Rajasthan that encompasses festivals such as Teej and Pushkar Fair(Mela), is iconic and must be experienced by everyone, he pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said, “The Tourism sector is one of the most important pillars of Rajasthan’s economy.

Ranging from the historic forts and enchanting palaces to the sprawling tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, the multitude of experiences that a tourist undergoes in the state is truly exceptional.

”I take this opportunity to invite you all to be a part of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024 and experience what Rajasthan truly has to offer”, she said.