Raj Congress leadership converges at Bhadana, Dausa to pay homage to late Rajesh Pilot

The entire leadership of the Congress in Rajasthan converged at Bhadana in the Dausa district of Rajasthan on Wednesday to attend the death anniversary of late party leader and former Union minister Rajesh Pilot.

The 25th death anniversary of the departed leader, who was popular at the grassroots level as a kisan leader, was observed as the ‘Prerna Diwas’ at his memorial near Jeerota in Bhadana villages along the Jaipur-Agra Highway in the Dausa district.

The party leaders representing all the strata of society and all regions of the state, including, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy and son Sachin Pilot of the late leader, party’s state unit incharge and former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, All India Youth Congress Chief Udaibhanu Chib, LoP Rajasthan Tika Ram Jully, and party’s state president Govind Singh Dotasra paid floral tributes to the late party colleague.

More than half a dozen sitting MPs, including Sanjana Jatav, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Murari Lal Meena, Kuldeep Indora, Brijendra Ola, Ummeda Ram and more than 40 of the 66 party MLAs attended the programme.

Remarkably, no political speeches were delivered nor statements issued on the occasion. Those who attended the event paid floral tributes and offered garlands at the statue of Pilot who died in a road accident on this day in 2000 near the memorial site.

Instead (of speeches), a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for the departed leader. All faith prayers and singing of the devotional songs marked the occasion.

A blood donation camp and some other service oriented programmes were also organised.