Raj CM praises 11-year Modi regime as era of phenomenal development; state received 2.11 lakh crore since 2014

Praising the 11-year regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an era of phenomenal development in India, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that a total of Rs 2,11,000 crore have been provided to the state since 2014 for investing in the Centre-sponsored schemes and projects.

Addressing a press briefing at the ruling BJP state headquarters on Tuesday, the CM said following the principle of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas”, the government under the visionary leadership and guidance of Mr Modi has provided funds to states generously for accelerating the pace of development, setting the goal of making India the top economic power of the world by 2047.

”This, our leadership wants to achieve all-around performance in every sphere or sector of the economic activity. This has to be achieved with due equilibrium between economic development and promotion of the religious and cultural heritage and legacy of the glorious era of India,” Sharma said.

In this agenda, hunger got the topmost priority, Sharma said, recalling the woesome era when crores of people were compelled to go to bed hungry.

This scenario has changed over the years, and now the PM Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana is providing free foodgrain to 81 crore poor people in the country, including 4.5 crore beneficiaries from Rajasthan, he said .

Likewise, 23 lakh people got dwelling units under the PM Awas Yojna in Rajasthan and 9,06,000 women were given the benefit under the Lakhpati Didi Yojna in the state, the Chief Minister informed.

Besides this, 76 lakh farmers are covered under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, 1.16 crore people under Aayushman Jan Aushadhi Yojna, 74 lakh households benefitting under free gas cylinder under Ujjwala Yojna in Rajasthan, a satisfied CM noted.

This is not about materialistic development alone, the present regime has achieved outstanding feats in the religious and cultural arena as well. ”This includes the realisation of the dream project of building the grand Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Corridor, Spectacular Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain and openning of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims,” CM Sharma highlighted.

He also praised as notable the enactment of the Waqf (Board) Amendment Act and the related reforms.

Praising further, Sharma said, “In the eventful 11-year regime, Prime Minister Modi has changed the fate and scenario of the country and given India an identity of a newly emerged world power on the global fora,” adding that today, India’s voice is given due attention.