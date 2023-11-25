Raj CM Gehlot, Raje, Pilot cast votes in state polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are among the eight 8 MPs who cast their votes in the assembly polls on Saturday.

Chief Election Officer Praveen Gupta told a press conference that over 68.24 percent of 5.26 crore electorate exercised their right of franchise at 51,890 polling booth stations. The exact percentage would be known later to night, and there was no repoll situation in these constituencies, he added.

Before entering his polling booth of Sardarpura seat at Jain School in Mahamandir in Jodhpur, Gehlot in a brief conversation with media persons said,”Strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress, OPS, schemes related to women and Chiranjeevi will prove to be a game changer. I am fully confident about the government being repeated. Like a garden, I have taken care of the entire Rajasthan as a gardener. “

Advertisement

BJP’s Raje after coming out of the booth in Jhalrapatan (Jhalawar) said the people of Rajasthan have approved the vision, development and credibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Therefore, now darkness will end in Rajasthan and lotus will blossom, she added.

Pilot voted at Mahatma Gandhi Residence in C-Scheme’s booth in Jaipur, and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at New Government Sr Secondary School, Mohanpura in Jodhpur.

Shekhawat reacted to the Media that people are voting to create a new political chapter and that there will be a saffron surge in Rajasthan.