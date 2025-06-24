Raj CM discusses Bhiwadi water issue with his Haryana counterpart over phone

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has assured his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini that water being flown to Haryana from the adjoining Bhiwadi industrial area is properly treated before being discharged.

CM Sharma on Tuesday discussed the issue with Saini over telephone in a bid to find a feasible solution.

He said it is the geographic position of Bhiwadi that provides natural flow of water to Haryana, which turns out to be a bit problematic during the rainy season. Therefore, a practically feasible solution has to be worked out, keeping this fact in mind. However, that should be no cause of worry as all arrangements have been made in Bhiwadi for treatment of 100 per cent industrial discharge.

He has reportedly assured his Haryana counterpart that during the process, all the norms and protocols are being strictly abided.

The progress in the efforts of early implementation of the Yamuna Water Agreement between the two states for fetching the river water for the Shekhawati districts also figured. Both the chief ministers expressed satisfaction at the speedy process of preparing a detailed project report by a joint team of the two states.

Meanwhile, an official spokesman said the joint team is likely to start a land alignment survey very soon for laying pipeline for bringing Yamuna water to Rajasthan.