Raj Bhavan being misused as BJP’s tool: K’taka min on Governor’s nod to CM’s prosecution

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday slammed the central government, alleging that Raj Bhavan was being misused as a BJP tool to undermine the democratically elected state government.

His remarks came in response to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA land scam.

In a social media post on X, Kharge asserted, “The Karnataka Governor’s decision to sanction the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case has been orchestrated by the Central Government. Raj Bhavan is being misused as the BJP’s tool to undermine a democratically elected government. The Constitutional head of the State is sparking a constitutional crisis to appease his political masters.”

Advertisement

The Minister further declared that despite the Central Government’s alleged attempts to undermine the state government, they remain resolute in their commitment to the Constitution.

“The Central Government may throw its full weight behind this, but we stand firm with the Constitution on our side,” Kharge emphasized.

Governor Gehlot’s approval for prosecution, which was granted to three private complainants, including two who have already filed complaints in court, has stirred significant controversy.

The allegations against Siddaramaiah center around the allocation of 14 housing sites in Mysuru, one of which was reportedly allotted to his wife, and the alleged embezzlement of Rs 89.73 crore from a state development corporation meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.

In response to the Governor’s decision, the Karnataka government has announced plans to challenge the sanction in the High Court, signaling a potential legal showdown.

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the MUDA case, stating that all actions were in accordance with the law.

He has accused the BJP and JDS of attempting to destabilize his government through unfounded allegations, particularly as his administration continues to implement popular welfare schemes.

“In the case of MUDA, everything was done according to law. I have not exerted any kind of influence on the allotment of the plot. My wife has been given a replacement plot in 2021 during the government period of the BJP as per the law,” Siddaramaiah had stated.