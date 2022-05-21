Rain, thundershower likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

After witnessing inclement weather during the past 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir will likely experience rain and thundershowers in several parts on Saturday, as per the Met department.

“Rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at several locations in J&K over the next 24 hours,” a MeT department official stated.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was 10.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam was 5.8, and Gulmarg was 2 degrees.

The lowest temperature of the night was 3.4 degrees in Drass, 5.4 degrees in Leh, and 8 degrees in Kargil.

The minimum temperature was 29.1 degrees in Jammu, 23 degrees in Katra, 12.6 degrees in Batote, 10.6 degrees in Banihal, and 11.2 degrees in Bhaderwah.

(with inputs from IANS)