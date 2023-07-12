Rain havoc: Khattar announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for death

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs four lakh to the families who lost their members due to heavy rains across the state.

The CM, who conducted an aerial survey of four districts to take stock of the areas affected by heavy rains in the state, said directions have been given to all the deputy commissioners to assess the financial loss in their respective districts.

Poor families whose houses have been damaged will be immediately repaired by the government. Other sections will also be given assistance from the Disaster Management Fund according to the loss, he added.

Advertisement Khattar held a meeting with the officers of the district administration in Ambala and reviewed the relief and rescue operations in the district. He said the situation has become worse as the state has received above-average rainfall and water coming from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab has also aggravated the situation.

“In some places, the records of the years have been broken. Seven districts namely Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal have been more affected by the rains. But there is relief from yesterday evening. Relief and rescue work is going on a war footing,” said Khattar.

During the meeting, the CM directed the officers of the district administration to first ensure timely drainage of water from waterlogged areas and make arrangements for food and other things for the people living in such areas.

If the administration needs more pumps to drain the water, they should immediately make arrangements at their level or inform the headquarters, Khattar added.

The CM directed officials to ensure that drinking water is available in all places. He also directed that the government has given directions to improve the supply of fodder for animals.

Khattar said so far 240 villages in the state have been reportedly affected by the rains and there is a possibility of an increase in waterborne diseases in these villages.

For this, the health department has been directed to hold special camps in such villages and urban areas which have been affected by the rains and medicines should be made available to people suffering from malaria and other diseases, said the CM.