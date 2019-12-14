Farmers in Rajasthan suffered major crop damage due to widespread rain and hailstorm in different parts of state in the last two days.

Nagaur district in the state was hit by a hailstorm during the evening hours and night which blanketed the streets with what looked like snow. Sikar and Jhunhunu also witnessed a hailstorm leading to losses in crops and livestock.

Parts of Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar were also hit by hailstorm over the last two days. Other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rain and thundershowers resulting in major crop damage, said Met officials.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said that farmers have suffered major losses and the state government should come to the aid of the farmers.

A special package should be announced for them and we will also urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay special attention to these farmers, he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with Chief Secretary DB Gupta and other officials on Friday and directed them to survey the crop loss.

Disaster relief Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said eight district collectors had informed the government about the crop loss. “The exact amount of loss will be known by Saturday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted dense fog in different parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday including Sri Ganganagar, Churu, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.