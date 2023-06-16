Rain brings respite to National Capital from scorching heat

Rain in parts of Delhi on Friday brought the much-needed respite to the residents of the National Capital from the scorching heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall recorded in the city during the past nine hours ending at 5:30 pm was 6.8 mm.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had predicted light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds throughout the day.

“Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi ( Seemapuri, Seelampur, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar), NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad (U.P.) Alwar (Rajasthan) and Thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Panipat (Haryana) Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Bareilly, Sahaswan, Badaun, Kasganj (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” the IMD had said in a tweet.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi (Vivek Vihar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam,

Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Chhattarpur, Ayanagar), (Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Manesar) Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Aligarh, Iglas (UP) during next 2 hours,” the IMD had said in a tweet.

For Saturday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers at one or two places in the National Capital accompanied with gusty winds (speed 35-45 kmph).

It has further said that the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 39 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.