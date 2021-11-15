Railways reservation system to be shut down during lean business hours

As part of Railways’ efforts to normalise passenger services and revert in a phased manner to the pre-covid levels of service, the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will be shut down for 6:00 hours during the lean business hours of the night for the next 7 days.

This is to enable up-gradation of system data and updating of new train numbers etc. Since a huge amount of past (old train numbers) and current passenger booking data are to be updated in all Mail/ Express trains, this is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours in order to minimise the impact on ticketing services.

The activity will be performed from the intervening night of 14 and 15 November to the night of 20 and 21 November starting at 23:30 hrs and ending at 0530 hrs, an official release said today.

During the 6-hour period, no PRS Services (ticket reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services, etc) will be available.

During the period, railway personnel will ensure the advance charting for the trains to start during the affected timings. Except for the PRS services, all other enquiry services, including 139 services, will continue uninterrupted.

The Ministry of Railways has requested its customers to support it in the effort to normalise and upgrade the passenger services.