The Indian railways on Saturday, decided to not run as many as 709 trains in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic spreading across India and the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday.

According to reports, 584 trains have been completely cancelled, while 125 trains are running partially.

The Railways has already announced the suspension of train services of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail and express trains, which were scheduled to start their journeys on Sunday due to call of ‘Janata Curfew’.

According to the order issued by the railway ministry, no passenger or express train will originate from any railway station of the country between Saturday and Sunday midnight to 10 pm, on Sunday leading to the cancellation of around 2400 passenger and 1300 express trains.

The Railway Board has also issued directions to all zonal heads that passengers already travelling in trains during the shutdown should not face any hassle.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 258 confirmed cases (including 39 foreigners) of COVID-19 coronavirus, a massive surge from the past few days. With the rise in the number of positive cases, India is moving towards a partial shutdown. The country has reported four deaths, one each in Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka.

A fifth death has also been reported from Rajasthan’s Jaipur where an Italian tourist, who had been reportedly cured of COVID-19 infection, passed away earlier today. However, the Health Ministry has not confirmed the same yet.

Although, the Government has maintained that there is no evidence of community transmission in the country so far.

Earlier, on Thursaday, PM Modi had announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

“Under Janata Curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out,” said PM Modi.

“I request all people in the country to get out of the house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home,” he said.