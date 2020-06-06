In last two days, the Indian Railways has operated only 56 ‘Shramik Special’ trains amid the falling demands from the state governments, said Chairman of Railway Board VK Yadav on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “We operated only 56 Shramik Special trains in the last two days.”

Yadav further said that the demand for these trains has decreased from 250 to 137 in the last few days.

Indian Railways also ruled out reports of stopping the services of Shramik Special trains over low demands.

After criticism from different sections of the society over the migrant workers being stranded in different parts of the country, the government stated the operation of ‘Shramik Special’ trains from May 1.

The railways has till date ferried over 58 lakh people in 4,286 Shramik Special trains.

The train services were dismissed during the lockdown as a measure to contain the spread of deadly lockdown.