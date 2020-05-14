The Indian Railways on Thursday said it has started taking destination and other details of passengers as a precautionary measure to facilitate contact tracing.

“With effect from May 13, the IRCTC has started taking destination addresses of all passengers booking tickets for special trains. This will help in contact tracing if required,” a senior Railway Ministry was quoted as saying by IANS.

The train services were disrupted since the lockdown began but the government had announced the plying of 15 special trains from May 12 to facilitate those stranded in different locations.

IRCTC is asking for the telephone number and address of the passengers where they will stay after deboarding.

The railways has also asked the TTEs to take down their names, PNR and berth numbers, addresses and mobile phone numbers of the passengers travelling on Special Rajdhani trains.

Those passengers will be showing coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed to board the trains and their ticket will be cancelled with a full refund.

According to reports, till date, the railways has earned Rs 45.30 crore from 1.25 lakh tickets sold online for a total of 2.34 lakh passengers.