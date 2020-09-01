Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has announced special suburban services for the students and parents to facilitate the commutation to the examination centres.

“With reference to the permission received from Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, candidates who are appearing for JEE and NEET, being conducted in September 2020, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network of Central and Western Railways,” a statement by the Railways said.

“The Admit Card of candidates appearing for JEE and NEET will be considered as authority to enter suburban stations with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days. Station and Security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on the exam days,” it said.

“Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the convenience of them,” it added.

Sharing the announcement over twitter, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute.”

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ reacted on the announcement by saying, “I express my gratitude towards Minister of Railways to let students avail special suburban train services of Mumbai for JEE and NEET.”

The JEE examinations begin from today and will be conducted till September 6, while the NEET exams will be conducted on September 13.

There were many petitions filed in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the exams due to the spread of coronavirus but the court had rejected the petitions saying, “the careers of students can’t be put in jeopardy.”

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ last night wished students who are appearing for the exams.

In a video message, the minister said two crucial exams, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses, are being held to ensure that students don’t lost an academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“JEE and NEET had to be postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. JEE and NEET exams are being held to ensure that students don’t lost a year. I am happy that nearly all students have downloaded their admit cards and there is enthusiasm among students,” he said.

“I would like to extend my best wishes to you. Dear students, I am very happy that you have done your preparations. I am happy that over 7,77,465 students have downloaded their admit cards. I wish you good luck,” he said.

“I have spoken and appealed to the Chief Ministers of most states to help students in their states and I am sure that the SOPs issued by the Health, Education and Home Ministries will be followed,” he further added.

