Railways and C-Dot sign MoU for modernization of Telecom services

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by the Ministry of Railways with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) for the modernization of Telecommunication in Indian Railways. The MoU would help establish a robust collaborative working partnership. It would help in the coordination and resource sharing of Telecommunication facilities in the delivery and implementation of C-DOT’s Telecom Solutions and services in Railways.

With this MoU, CDoT and Railways will work together for modernization of Telecommunication in Indian Railways for Public Safety and Security Services using LTE-R following world standards, 5G Use Cases in Indian Railways in line with Make in India (MII) policy, Internet of Things (IoT)/ Machine to Machine (M2M) Applications, Unified Network Management System, OFC Monitoring/Network Management System (NMS), Video Conference software (VC DOT), Chatting application, Routers, Switches and so on.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Shri Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director of C-DOT, and Aruna Singh, Additional Member Railway Board.

The synergy between C-DOT and the Ministry of Railways will also help in providing indigenous affordable telecom equipment & services for train operation, public safety, and security applications by lowering the total cost of ownership, boosting the make in India initiative of the Government of India, and help in bridging the digital divide in the country.