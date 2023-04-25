Railway project to rejuvenate Gwalior station on lines of airport

A project has been launched by the Railways to rejuvenate the railway station of Gwalior on the lines of an airport at a cost of Rs 463 crore. With this, while preserving the old heritage architecture of the station, giving it a state-of-the-art look, passenger facilities will be expanded.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the rejuvenation work of the 145-year-old Gwalior Railway Station. This railway station in Gwalior was built by the British in 1878 after the revolution of 1857. At that time Scindia was ruling the state. But after 62 years in 1940, the royal Scindia family had converted the station into a heritage site. At present, there is movement of 40 thousand passengers in 24 hours.

The new railway station will be built according to the capacity of 1.5 lakh passengers in 24 hours.

The contract for the development work of the Gwalior station has been given to the KPC, a company of Hyderabad. The company will complete the work in 24 months. It will be prepared according to 40 years.

Here, 19 lifts will be installed on different platforms for the passengers. There will also be 23 escalators. Similarly, the number of platforms will increase to 6. There will be separate gates on platform number one and six. There will be an escalator at the entry gate as well. This will take you to the concourse area. It will be a fully AC concourse area with a capacity of 12,355 passengers. The railway station of Gwalior will be completely ready by 2024. This station will be given a complete heritage look. Also, no tampering will be done with the historical building.