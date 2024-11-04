Rai to hold review meeting on pollution on Tuesday

In the wake of Delhi’s air pollution situation, the city Environment Minister Gopal Rai has scheduled a review meeting tomorrow to assess the actions taken by all relevant departments to combat the problem.

It is aimed to evaluate the progress made by concerned departments with regard to the Winter Action Plan, which had been announced earlier by the Delhi government.

He claimed that the Delhi government has resolved approximately 88 per cent of the complaints received via the Green Delhi App regarding pollution. The minister informed that a total of 81,418 complaints have been filed through the app, of which over 71,558 have been resolved.

He said, “Any Delhi resident can report pollution through the Green Delhi App, upon which action is taken,” he said. Rai stated, “The teams in the Green War Room are closely monitoring all recorded data from the Anti-Road Dust Campaign, based on which deployed teams from all departments are taking appropriate actions.” He said that the concerned departments are working diligently to implement the measures of the winter action plan on ground.

The minister also informed that the government is conducting several campaigns to reduce pollution, including the anti-dust campaign, bio-decomposer spraying, tree plantation drives, and an awareness campaign about firecrackers. He said, “A water-spraying campaign using 200 mobile anti-smog guns has been launched on roads across Delhi. Spraying is being carried out with two mobile anti-smog guns in each of Delhi’s 70 assembly constituencies.”

The app serves as a collaborative platform for 33 departments in Delhi, and joint action is taken on all complaints received through the Green Delhi App in coordination with the relevant departments, including those from the Central Government, Delhi Government, and Municipal Corporation.

Nodal officers have been appointed in each department to operate the app. Complaints received via the app are monitored directly from the Green War Room, where engineers from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) participate, taking action and overseeing activities in the field.