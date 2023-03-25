Rahul’s questions will now resonate across the country: Priyanka Gandhi

Criticising the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the voice of the people cannot be suppressed and the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi will now resonate across the country.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Priyanka posted a video of the Parliament proceedings and wrote: “Rahul Gandhi is being attacked because of these questions. When the public servant elected by the people raised questions on their behalf, the Adani-servant conspired to suppress his voice.”