Rahul wants PM to acknowledge failure of Make in India

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should acknowledge that ‘Make in India’ is a failure as the country’s manufacturing sector has witnessed a decline.

Referring to the prime minister’s reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Gandhi said, “Prime Minister, in your speech you didn’t even mention ‘Make in India’. The prime minister should acknowledge that ‘Make in India’, although a good initiative, is a failure.”

Advertisement

On the manufacturing sector, the Congress leader pointed out that it has fallen from 15.3 per cent of GDP in 2014 to 12.6 per cent – the lowest in the last 60 years.

Advertisement

Stating that India’s youth desperately need jobs, Gandhi said, “No government in recent times, UPA (United Progressive Alliance) or NDA (National Democratic Alliance), has been able to meet this national challenge at scale. We need a vision to address what’s holding our manufacturing sector back, and prepare it to be competitive in the global economy of the future.”

“This vision for production in India must also have a specific focus on emergent technologies like electric motors, batteries, optics, and AI. This is the only way to revive our manufacturing sector, develop cutting edge manufacturing ability, and create the jobs we need,” he said.

The leader of the Opposition said, “China is 10 years ahead of us and has a stronger industrial system, this is what gives them the confidence to challenge us. The only way to compete effectively with them is to build our production systems and for that we need vision and strategy.”