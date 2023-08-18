‘Rahul to contest from Amethi, Priyanka free to opt for Varanasi’

Newly-appointed President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Ajay Rai announced that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Amethi.

“If Priyanka Gandhi wants, she can contest the elections from Varanasi against PM Modi as each and every Congress worker will lay down their lives for her victory,” he disclosed.

Rai was given a rousing welcome in his home city Varanasi on Friday when a large number of Congress workers gathered to welcome him at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur this afternoon.

Later, talking to the media, Rai asserted that Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

In response to a question, he said Smriti Irani has gone berserk. She had claimed to provide sugar at Rs 13 per kg, but in reality nothing of the kind happened.

He also said party workers are ready for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting from Varanasi.

Ajay Rai said Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will go to the general public to seek their support to oust the BJP.

“Rahul Gandhi’s soldier and worker who fought with full strength against BJP and Narendra Modi, now will fight from Chandauli to Ghaziabad with a new vigour,” he said.

He claimed that the land of Banaras is the land of Mahadev and now bugle has been played from the land of Mahadev, whose effect will be seen in the entire state with Congress winning the Lok Sabha elections.

Describing his first step, Rai said that he is a common worker and a simple person. First of all, we will go to Ghazipur to bow down to the land of martyrs and sacrifices where our heroes were gunned down for hoisting the flag in 1942. It is the result of continuous struggle that today I have got this position, he added.