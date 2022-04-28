Rahul slams PM for his appeal to reduce taxes on fuel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today had a dig at the Prime Minister his appeal to the states yesterday to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel prices, saying Narendra Modi’s federalism was not cooperative but coercive.

“High Fuel prices – blame states, Coal shortage – blame states, Oxygen shortage – blame states. 68% of all fuel taxes are taken by the centre. Yet, the PM abdicates responsibility. Modi’s Federalism is not cooperative. It’s coercive,” the Congress leader tweeted.

His tweet came a day after Modi while addressing a review meeting of the chief ministers on the Covid-19 situation, said the states must provide relief to the common man by reducing the VAT on fuel prices. His remarks immediately drew the ire of the chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states like West Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at the Opposition CMs who commented on the PM’s appeal for reducing taxes on fuel prices.

“Petrol will be cheaper if opposition ruled states cut taxes on fuel instead of imported liquor! Maharashtra govt imposes ₹32.15/ltr on petrol & Congress-ruled Rajasthan ₹29.10 But BJP ruled Uttarakhand levies only ₹14.51 & Uttar Pradesh ₹16.50. Protests cannot challenge facts!” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said; “The truth hurts, but facts speak for themselves. Maharashtra Govt has collected ₹79,412 crore as fuel taxes since 2018 & is expected to collect 33,000 cr this year. (Adding up to a whopping ₹1,12,757 cr). Why did it not reduce VAT on petrol & diesel to provide relief to people?”