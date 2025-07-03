Rahul slams govt over farmer suicides in Maharashtra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday strongly criticized the government over the rising number of farmer suicides in Maharashtra.

In a post shared on his WhatsApp channel, he pointed out that 767 farmers have taken their own lives in the state in just three months, leaving behind shattered homes and families that will never recover.

Advertisement

Asserting that farmers are struggling with debt, high costs of seeds, fertilizers, and diesel, and lack of guarantee of Minimum Support Price, Gandhi said, “Farmers are sinking deeper into debt every day—seeds are expensive, fertilizers are expensive, diesel is expensive… but there’s no guarantee of MSP.”

Advertisement

He also highlighted the government’s indifference towards farmers’ plight, contrasting it with the ease with which loans are waived for billionaires like Anil Ambani.

“When they demand loan waivers, they are ignored. But those with billions? Their loans are easily waived by the Modi government,” Gandhi said, referring to recent news about Anil Ambani’s Rs 48,000 crore SBI “fraud”.

Gandhi also slammed the government’s promise to double farmers’ income, saying that the reality is that the lives of those who feed the nation are being cut in half. “Modi ji promised to double farmers’ income—today, the reality is that the lives of those who feed the nation are being cut in half,” he said.

Gandhi’s remarks highlight the growing concerns about the plight of farmers in India and the need for the government to take concrete steps to address their issues.