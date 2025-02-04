Rahul indulging in irresponsible politics on issues of national interest: Rajnath

Sharply reacting to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha yesterday that India has lost a part of its territory to China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is a matter of “deep regret” that the Congress leader should indulge in irresponsible politics on issues of national interest.

“Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on 03 February 2025 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border. The Army Chief’s remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. Government has shared these details in Parliament. The words attributed to the Army Chief by Shri Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time,” Mr Singh wrote on ‘X’.

He went on to say that it is a matter of deep regret that Mr Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest. ”If at all there is Indian Territory into which China has come, this is 38,000 sq km in Aksai Chin as a result of the 1962 conflict and 5,180 sq km illegally ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963. Shri Rahul Gandhi may consider introspecting about this phase of our history,” the defence minister said.

Yesterday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also charged Mr Gandhi with speaking ”falsehood” about his visit to the United States in December 2024.

”I went to meet Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me,” he wrote on ‘X’ after Mr Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dispatched Mr Jaishankar to the US to secure an invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of President Donald Trump.

The foreign minister said that at no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. ”It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi’s lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad,” he added.