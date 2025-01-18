Rahul Gandhi to visit Patna today for ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi will visit Patna, Bihar on Saturday to participate in the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ and attend a Congress workers’ meeting.

This marks his first visit to Bihar after assuming the LoP role in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

The Congress party has made extensive preparations for the visit, with the Sadaqat Ashram, the party’s state headquarters, being beautifully decorated to welcome the Congress leader.

Advertisement

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed that party workers are excited about the former party chief’s arrival, and the atmosphere is charged with enthusiasm.

A meeting on Thursday, attended by prominent party leaders, including AICC in-charge Mohan Prakash and state President Akhilesh Prasad Singh, finalised the plans for the visit.

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan confirmed that party workers from across Bihar would converge in Patna for the event, including the workers’ conference and the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’.

The event, to be held at Bapu Sabhagar, is part of a series of nationwide conclaves Rahul Gandhi has been leading, aimed at emphasising the need to protect the Constitution and targeting the ruling BJP.

During his visit, the Congress MP will also interact with party workers and leaders, as well as engage with social organisations, a continuation of his focus on connecting with grassroots movements, seen during his ‘Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Additionally, he is expected to meet with representatives of BPSC candidates who have been protesting against the recent question paper leak and demanding the cancellation of the examination.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit will also include the inauguration of the newly constructed staff quarters and a refurbished auditorium at the Congress state headquarters in Sadaqat Ashram.

BJP leader and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey responded to Rahul Gandhi’s visit with a sarcastic remark, claiming that the public and even his own party take little notice of his travels, hinting at internal factionalism within the Congress.