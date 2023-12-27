Rahul Gandhi to undertake Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14: Congress

After his landmark ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will undertake another similar march – ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ – from January 14.

The ‘Yatra’ will cover a distance of 6200 KM and begin from ethenic violence hit Manipur and end in Mumbai. It will cover 14 states in a span of little over two months.

The announcement, which comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, was made by Congress general secretary KV Venugopal on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on December 21 had urged Rahul Gandhi to take out another yatra in the run up the general elections.

Giving details about the Yatra, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress party is going to take out ‘Bharat Nyaya Yatra’ under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. From January 14 to March 20, the 6200 km long Bharat Nyay Yatra will pass through 85 districts of 14 states.”

The Bharat Nyay Yatra will pass through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“Rahul Gandhi had raised three issues during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He raised the issue of economic inequality, raised voice against social polarization and made people aware about the political dictatorship that has become the reality of the country today. That journey was not to express one’s feelings but was for the public’s concern. Rahul Gandhi had heard the problems of the people during the visit,” Ramesh said.

“The Bharat Nyay Yatra that is going to start now is for economic justice, for social justice and for political justice. Its objective is to save democracy, to save the Constitution, and to instill confidence in a bright future among the crores of families suffering from inflation and unemployment,” he added.

He further said that the first Bharat Jodo Yatra was undertaken to connect India and the Bharat Nyaya Yatra is to assure the people of “economic justice, social justice and political justice are fully available to the common people.”