Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress’ ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ in Bhopal on June 3: Umang Singhar

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar announced on Thursday that the Congress will launch its ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ (Organization Rejuvenation Campaign) in Bhopal on June 3. The event will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

“This campaign would mark a historic moment for a new beginning and renewal of the Congress party,” Singhar told media persons today.

Advertisement

“It will restrengthen the party at the grass roots level and reinforce and rejuvenate the booth-level workers,” Singhar emphasized. He noted that the campaign will act as a catalyst to reconnect youth, farmers, labourers, and all sections of the society with the Congress.

Advertisement

He informed that all the party observers appointed by AICC, members of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, members of the Political Affairs Committee, and all district presidents of the state Congress would participate in the meeting.

“This event will not just be a meeting, but the beginning of the journey of a renewed political ideology,” Singhar asserted and added, “The campaign will reinforce the roots of the Congress, and will restrengthen the party for the next elections.”