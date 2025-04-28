Rahul Gandhi to begin his 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai has announced that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will undertake a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting tomorrow.

“Rahul Gandhi will visit Rae Bareli, his parliamentary constituency, and Amethi,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to visit Kanpur thereafter to meet the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in a terrorist attack. He will offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

Ajay Rai described the Pahalgam terror attack as a very tragic incident and said that the Central government should give a befitting response.

“The Congress party stands with the government. At present, anyone acting against the nation must be banned,” he added.

Mr. Rai, who was visiting Ayodhya, also questioned the law and order situation in the state during an interaction with the media. He remarked that the ongoing incidents clearly indicate that law and order in Uttar Pradesh has collapsed.

He further said that the Constitution is under continuous attack, and to protect it, ‘Save Constitution’ rallies are being organized across the country.