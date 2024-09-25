Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in J&K on today

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will address two party poll rallies in J&K on Wednesday.

“Rahul Gandhi will first hold an interaction immediately after his arrival in Jammu with professionals at the Radisson hotel in the city. The interaction will start around 11.25 am. After the interaction, he will address a Congress campaign rally at JK Resort ground in Jammu at 12.30 pm,” a Congress leader said.

He added that the second Congress campaign rally will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in the Sopore town of Baramulla district of the Valley. This public meeting will take place at the government Higher Secondary School ground at Dangarpora in Sopore around 3.25 pm on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi held two public meetings in J&K on September 23, one at Surankote in Poonch district of Jammu division and the other at central Shalteng assembly constituency in Srinagar district.

JKPCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra is fighting the election from the central Shalteng constituency of Srinagar district.

National Conference (NC) and Congress are fighting J&K Assembly elections in a pre-poll alliance. As per the terms of the alliance, NC will contest 52 and Congress on 31 Assembly constituencies.

Both parties have left two seats uncontested, one for the CPI-M in the Valley and the other for the Panthers Party in the Jammu division.

These two alliance partners could not reach a consensus on five assembly seats of Sopore in the Valley and Banihal, Nagrota, Kishtwar and Doda in the Jammu division. Both parties have fielded candidates at these five constituencies, who will engage in a friendly contest with each other.

Voting for the second phase of J&K polls is scheduled on Wednesday while voting for the third and final phase will take place on October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.