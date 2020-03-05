As the novel Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide claiming over 3,000 lives and making its way to India where 30 cases have been confirmed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government for its lack of an action plan “backed by solid resources”.

The Health Minister saying that the Indian Govt has the #coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Capt of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable. It’s time the Govt made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 5, 2020

On Tuesday Gandhi had slammed Prime Minister Modi for not taking the medical emergency seriously and pursuing a social media activity promoting women’s day instead. “Quit wasting India’s time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Coronavirus challenge.”

Dear @PMOIndia, Quit wasting India’s time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge. Here’s how it’s done..#coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/jLZG5ISjwt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 3, 2020

However, in view of the deadly virus, PM Modi along has said he won’t be taking part in Holi festivities this year.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan addressed the parliament on Thursday where he said, “The WHO (World Health Organisation) has termed this outbreak as a crucial concern. Though it has not declared it pandemic, it has asked countries to remain alert. Once the person is exposed to the virus, the disease might be infected within one to 14 days. In our country, 29 positive cases have been reported as of March 4,”.