As the novel Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide claiming over 3,000 lives and making its way to India where 30 cases have been confirmed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government for its lack of an action plan “backed by solid resources”.

On Tuesday Gandhi had slammed Prime Minister Modi for not taking the medical emergency seriously and pursuing a social media activity promoting women’s day instead. “Quit wasting India’s time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Coronavirus challenge.”

However, in view of the deadly virus, PM Modi along has said he won’t be taking part in Holi festivities this year.

Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan addressed the parliament on Thursday where he said, “The WHO (World Health Organisation) has termed this outbreak as a crucial concern. Though it has not declared it pandemic, it has asked countries to remain alert. Once the person is exposed to the virus, the disease might be infected within one to 14 days. In our country, 29 positive cases have been reported as of March 4,”.

 