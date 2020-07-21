Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at the much-hyped ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme of the Centre and called out the “misplaced” priorities given to events since February when Coronavirus cases were just starting off and then amounted to 11 lakh by July third week.

“Achievements of government during the COVID-19 period: In February, Namaste Trump (US President Donald Trump’s visit to India); in March, Madhya Pradesh government toppled; in April, lighting candles; in May, sixth anniversary of the government; in June, virtual rally in Bihar and in July attempt to topple the Rajasthan government.

“This is the reason why the nation is self-reliant in the fight against COVID-19.” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

कोरोना काल में सरकार की उपलब्धियां: ● फरवरी- नमस्ते ट्रंप

● मार्च- MP में सरकार गिराई

● अप्रैल- मोमबत्ती जलवाई

● मई- सरकार की 6वीं सालगिरह

● जून- बिहार में वर्चुअल रैली

● जुलाई- राजस्थान सरकार गिराने की कोशिश इसी लिए देश कोरोना की लड़ाई में 'आत्मनिर्भर' है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2020

His remarks come amid the crisis in Rajasthan being faced by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Amongst several important developments, a petition by Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs challenging disqualification notices served to them last week for “anti-party activities” is in the Rajasthan High Court.

After Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs gave the second CLP meeting a miss on July 14, the Congress announced the removal of Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister as well as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

On the evening of the same day, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs were served notices by assembly Speaker CP Joshi for allegedly flouting the party whip and not attending Congress Legislative Party meetings called on Monday and Tuesday. They were asked to respond by Friday.

However, Pilot and his loyalists approached the high court challenging the validity and legality of the notice served to them.

The crisis exploded following the night of July 10 when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over an alleged attempt to bring down the government.

On July 12, the sulking leader declared open rebellion against his party by claiming that he has the support of 30 MLAs.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar detailed the achievements by the Congress leader in the last six months which included the anti-CAA protests as well as “advocating for China”.

“Will tell Rahul Gandhi’s achievements in the last six months. Shaheen Bagh and riots in February; losing Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh government in March; instigating labourers in April (amidst the COVID-19 crisis); 6th anniversary of the historic poll defeat in May; advocating for China in June and party destroyed in Rajasthan in July,” Javadekar said while speaking to reporters later today.

“Rahul Gandhi is tweeting daily. I think Congress will be reduced to a party that only tweets. One after the other, states are proof that Congress isn’t working. A dejected party is attempting to attack Centre in every manner, but they will not succeed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s attack on the Centre’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission comes months after PM Modi on May 12 announced the most anticipated stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of country’s GDP, for all segments including industries, workers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs, cottage industry and others.

The Prime Minister said that the special economic package would be the primary component of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)”.

He said the package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws. It also includes the monetary easing announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Articulating the plans, PM Modi said, the self-reliant strategy will depend on five-pillars consisting, ‘Economy, Infrastructure, Tech-driven System, Vibrant Demography and Demand’.